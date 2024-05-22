Live
- AP Class 10th Supplementary Exams to Begin from May 24
- Kanakamedala demands in-depth SIT probe into violence
- Strong rooms under continuous surveillance
- CMO social media wing violating MCC with impunity, alleges BRS
- Jhoothjeevi: Modi was preparing ‘communal pitch’ says Cong
- Cong, SP have no respect for Sanatan Dharma: Modi
- India likely to grow by 7.5 pc in Q1
- Dhankhar to visit Iran for Raisi funeral
- Crew spots overbooked passenger standing in the back...
- Brain tumour operation via eyebrow: Chennai docs perform world’s first keyhole surgery
Just In
Dhankhar to visit Iran for Raisi funeral
Highlights
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will travel to Tehran to attend the funeral of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his Foreign Minister...
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will travel to Tehran to attend the funeral of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi. "Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will pay a visit to Iran on May 22 to attend official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in an unfortunate helicopter crash on May 19," an MEA statement said on Tuesday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS