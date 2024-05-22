Dhankhar to visit Iran for Raisi funeral

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will travel to Tehran to attend the funeral of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi. "Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will pay a visit to Iran on May 22 to attend official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in an unfortunate helicopter crash on May 19," an MEA statement said on Tuesday.

