  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

India likely to grow by 7.5 pc in Q1

India likely to grow by 7.5 pc in Q1
x
Highlights

Mumbai: India is likely to grow by 7.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year, driven by rising aggregate demand and non-food...

Mumbai: India is likely to grow by 7.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year, driven by rising aggregate demand and non-food spending in the rural economy, according to an article in the RBI's May Bulletin released on Tuesday.

The Indian economy has demonstrated marked resilience in the face of geopolitical headwinds impacting the supply chain, said an article on the state of the economy published in the May Bulletin.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X