CMO social media wing violating MCC with impunity, alleges BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday complained to the Election Commission alleging ‘blatant violation of Model Code of Conduct by the official social media handles of the office of the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Konatham Dileep from the BRS social media team said that as per the laws, the official social media handles of the Chief Minister are not supposed to post any updates or photographs/videos when the Model Code of Conduct is in place. However, the official social media handles of the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office are blatantly flouting the MCC and are posting regular updates and photos/videos.

Dileep said that having worked as the director, Digital Media, with the Government of Telangana (between 2014-2023), he had vividly remembered receiving specific instructions from the then Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana and the Chief Secretary of Telangana to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct during the 2018 Assembly, 2019 Lok Sabha, and 2023 Assembly elections. In fact, the instructions insisted on pulling down thousands of photos and videos, even from the archives of government websites. “However, the CMO social media handles are currently flouting code with impunity. I would like to bring to your kind notice that even the Prime Minister’s Office is following the MCC and is not posting any updates on their social media handles. I am appalled that the current dispensation in Telangana is getting away with such a serious violation,” he alleged.

The BRS leader urged the CEO to immediately intervene and pass on necessary instructions to the Chief Minister’s Office and the Chief Secretary of Telangana to immediately delete all the updates made on the CMO social media handles after the MCC came into effect, and also to desist from posting any updates until June 5.