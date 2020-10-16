Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Lasya opens up about her father in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Lasya who is well known as an anchor has been staying away from the television industry from the past few months. However, she has been staying in touch with her fans with her YouTube channel.

Lasya got even more popular with the ongoing fourth season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss hosted by King Nagarjuna. We already knew that Lasya married the love of her life Manjunath and the couple also got blessed with a baby boy. In today's episode, Lasya as a part of the task has opened up about the story of her life and revealed about her parents. She said that she is the proud daughter of a farmer. But, because of some situations, she had to elope with her husband Manjunath which made her father stop talking to her for almost three years. However, Lasya and her husband came close to her family again.

"The man who once never wanted to see my husband's face is now calling him his son," said Lasya with a happy smile. Lasya is in nominations this week. We have to wait and see if she can continue her Bigg Boss journey or not.