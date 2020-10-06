Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Monal gets dragged unnecessarily in personal fights!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Monal Gajjar is one of the popular contestants in the Bigg Boss house. From the first week, the show organizers are planning to give her big screen time. Monal's rapport with Akhil and Abhijeet has become the talk of the house. Nagarjuna also discusses it now and then in the Bigg Boss house during the weekend episodes.

During the nominations for the fifth week, Abhijeet and Akhil dragged Monal's name into their arguments. It is Akhil who mentioned Monal's name unnecessarily and Abhijeet had to take the conversation forward, because of the same. At a point, Monal lost her temper and shouted at them to not take her name unnecessarily. Monal made it clear that she can talk for herself and she needs no one to talk on her behalf.

Monal became very emotional and also broke down into tears. Gangavva and others consoled her.