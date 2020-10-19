Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Questions raised on Kumar Sai elimination

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is one of the most entertaining reality shows in the Television space but our sources reveal us that it is not a scripted show. At the same time, we also learned that the eviction is not always based on the votes posted by the audiences. This happens with every season. Interestingly, during the eviction of Devi Nagavalli, the show organizers received a huge backlash. Now, a lot of questions are being raised on Kumar Sai's eviction.

Unofficially, many polls took place on the internet and everyone expressed their wish to see Monal coming out of the house. But, Bigg Boss organizers claim that Kumar Sai received less votes this time. Kumar Sai and Monal were in the danger zone by the end of the episode but Kumar Sai was declared eliminated by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

With Monal coming into the nominations again for the current week, we can expect her exit from the TV show.