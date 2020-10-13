Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: What Gangavva Said About Bigg Boss Contestants Before Exit

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Telugu Bigg Boss season 4 contestant Gangavva who had drawn everyone's attention has walked out of the Bigboss house.

Gangavva, who hails from a rural area had become popular through her YouTube performances. But Gangavva has exited the Bigg Boss house not because she was eliminated but because she was indisposed.

The contestant who is aged about 59 years is said to be suffering from age-related issues. As a precautionary measure, she had to be moved out of the Bigg Boss house. Gangavva, who had won everyone's heart was given a hearty and respectful send-off by all the members of the Bigg Boss house who gave her a standing ovation and wishing her early recovery.



Gangavva thanked all of them. We all know that the main aim of Gangavva to enter the Bigg Boss was that she wanted to build a house in her village with the money she would get from the show.

But her plans got regressed after she could not continue to stay inside the house. But Now, Nagarjuna who is hosting the show has made up his mind to help Gangavva to realise her dream. Gangavva who became a sensation due to her YouTube performances in 2016 was an agriculturist prior to that.

Her son-in-law Shrikant Shriram had started a YouTube channel. Gangavva appeared for the first time on the channel which would show village life. She got immense popularity from the show. The channel has more than fifteen lakh followers.

The main reason for her popularity is her language. She speaks the Telangana dialect which conquered the hearts of people. Gangavva gave her opinion about Bigg Boss participants. "Haarika is little moody, Sohail is short-tempered, Akhil is my favourite contestant and I will adopt him, Monal is innocent and hard-working, Noel has to get married soon, Laasya has to be careful," said Gangavva before walking out of the TV reality show.

Besides sharing her opinion about Bigg Boss housemates, Gangavva also conveyed her good wishes to all the participants.

Here's wishing Gangavva a speedy recovery.