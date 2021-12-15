Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss calls Siri a Power girl!

Siri is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss TV show. She has been working hard to win the title this season. She is the first contestant of the fifth season of the Bigg Boss TV show. On Wednesday, Bigg Boss will be playing the video of her journey.



In the promo, we can see Bigg Boss calling her a power girl. Bigg Boss has great things to talk about Siri and has shared some very interesting points about her gameplay and performance. Siri is close to Shanmukh and Jessie in the house. She is currently happy with the support of Shanmukh and wants him to be the winner of the season.

Siri has less chances to become the winner this season as she will have to compete with four other male contestants.