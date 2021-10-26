Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 51 Highlights

The episode started with the housemates dancing to the 'Chitti Aayire' song. Ravi is seen talking about how Lobo made such statements in the confession room. Lobo cried and apologized to Ravi. Later, Lobo also apologized to Anne. Bigg Boss starts the nominations task. The postman brings two letters and only one can get the letter. The 2 people who got the letters have to convince each other. The person who won't get the letter will go into nominations.

Maanas and Sreeram bring the letters and dump them in the garden area. Lobo and Priyanka's letters come first. Lobo accepts to give Priyanka's letter. Lobo's letter goes into the shredder and he cried. Priyanka reads out the letter and became emotional. Ravi picks Siri and Viswa's letters. Viswa asks her to give him the letter as he didn't even get the letter from his kid before. Siri accepted to give him the letter as she also knows how it would be to have a kid and not know his whereabouts. Siri reads the letter for Viswa.

Anne and Maanas get the letter. Maanas gives it up and Anne thanked him and reads the letter. Priyanka gets emotional too. Lobo and Viswa pick Sreeram and Ravi's letters. Sreeram wanted to give it up to Ravi. But, Lobo stops him and tries to convince Ravi by saying that Ravi has already got a letter, a video, and also a doll but Sreeram got nothing. Ravi accepts and gives the letter to Sreeram who reads and becomes happy. Shannu and Kajal get the letters. Shannu initially claimed that his mother survived cancer and he wanted to know how she is doing but gives it up for Kajal.

Shannu said that his mother is his inspiration. He said that she survived cancer and so many struggles in life and he can survive it too. Sunny as a captain gets power. He can directly pick a saved contestant to go into nomination and keep their letter into a shredder to give Jessie the letter from his family. Sunny leaves the decision with the saved contestants. Sreeram brings his letter and claimed that he is fine with it. Ravi comes up and claims that Shannu, Siri, and Jessie should clear the vacuum with Sreeram now.

Siri said that it is not right to bring it up in this situation. Sreeram, Shannu says that they are okay with whatever is there in between them. Sunny also said that it is not right. Jessie reads the letter from his mother. Bigg Boss announced that Lobo, Siri, Shannu, Maanas, Ravi, and Sreeram are in nominations. Bigg Boss added that he also got the letter from his family and he will get it unconditionally as he is the captain. Sunny reads the letter from his mother and feels happy.