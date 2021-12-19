Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Is this contestant fifth season winner?

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is coming to an end tonight. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the TV show host. There are five finalists in the TV show right now. According to the rumors, among the five, the one who won the title is VJ Sunny.

Siri Hanmanth and Maanas Nagulapalli are the ones who bagged the fourth and fifth places. Sunny, Shanmukh, and Sreeram ended up being in the top three places.

Among the top three persons, the one who emerged as the winner is VJ Sunny. Sunny received a large number of votes and the fans want to see him as the winner.

Sunny wanted to grab the title and gift it to his mother. As expected, he has the support of the audience. Many factors worked in the favor of Sunny. We have to see who declares the winner in the TV show.