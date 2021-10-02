Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Sreerama Chandra wants to take Hamida on a date!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: We have seen that Sreerama Chandra became the new house captain. In yesterday's episode the housemates selected Jessie as the worst performer of the captaincy contenders task and Bigg Boss sent him to jail.

However, Bigg Boss gave an interesting task to the housemates. As a part of 'Bigg Boss Friday Night Show with Sunny', Sunny turns as a VJ and should interview Sreerama Chandra whereas the rest of the housemates are seen as the audience in that live show. As Big Boss himself has claimed that Sunny can ask any kind of juicy questions to Sreeram, the housemates came up with some interesting questions. While talking about the qualities he like from the ladies in the Bigg Boss house, he said that he likes the sparkling nature of Siri and added that if she is not committed he would have tried for her. When Swetha asked whom will he take on a date, Sreeram instantly said that it would be Hamida.

Sreeram and Hamida have been close to each other in the Bigg Boss house and the audience have been believing that something is definitely brewing between them.