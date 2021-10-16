Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: This contestant out of the Bigg Boss house!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss TV show is currently in the sixth week. There are 14 housemates in the Bigg Boss house and our sources say that Swetaa Varma has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

Going by the latest reports, Swetaa is out of the house now and she has received less votes when compared to everyone in the Bigg Boss house. Swetaa was one among the ten members in the nominations this week.

Shanmukh, Priyanka Singh, Lobo, Sreeram, Ravi, Siri, Vishwa, Swetaa, Sunny, and Jaswanth are in the nominations in the sixth week.

Swetaa also received a punishment for violating the Bigg Boss rules. She is extremely disappointed with the way the entire task turned out.

Swetaa also picked up a fight with Anne master during the task. All in all, Swetaa is struggling with herself to bring out her best in the house.

