Bigg Boss: Comic actor Saikumar Pampana enters Bigg Boss house on Sunday!

Among the 8 contestants in nominations, three entered the safe zone on Saturday. Gangavva, Abhijeet and Sujatha were in the safe zone. Now, among the rest of four contestants, Suryakiran is going to come out of the house. With the exit of Suryakiran, there is a need for the new contestant in the house.

We came to know that comic actor Saikumar Pampana who earlier acted in the films Ee Rojullo and Bus Stop is going to be a part of the show from today. After the elimination of Suryakiran, Nagarjuna might introduce Sai Kumar to the audiences. But, Saikumar might enter the house after a couple of days.

As of now, the show is going on a dull note and the organisers are also planning to get more interesting contestants on board.