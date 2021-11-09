Bigg Boss Episode 65 Highlights

The episode started with Maanas saying that he lost his cool with Sreeram's behavior. Sreeram asked Anne to be nice to everyone and enjoy her captaincy. Maanas is seen saying to Sunny that Shannu and Siri came only to give content. Sunny claimed that he feels bad about Jessie but Maanas says that he is a player and knows when to change the sides. Jessie consults the doctor. Jessie is seen saying to Kajal that he got hurt when Shannu threw balls at him. The next day started with 'Chitike' song.



Siri is seen saying to Shannu that Jessie may be acting. The housemates does the luxury budget items shopping. Kajal and Anne argue about Dosa. Anne cried. Kajal also cries and doesn't eat. As all the housemates are eating together, Ravi, Sunny, and Jessie brings her to eat. Bigg Boss starts the nomination process. The housemates have to nominate 4 persons and keep them in jail. Anne nominated Kajal, Sunny, Maanas, and Shannu.



Bigg Boss now gave the opportunity for the housemates to change the nominations. The housemate who wins the challenge can save one from them and send another person into the nominations. Priyanka got the keys and released Maanas. Maanas said Ravi and Jessie are his nominations. Ravi and Maanas argue. Priyanka sent Jessie to nominations. Siri saved Jessie and Jessie picked Maanas and Priyanka. Siri sent Maanas to the jail.



Jessie got the keys and brought Shannu out. Shannu nominated Priyanka and Siri. Jessie sent Priyanka into nominations. Sreeram saved Kajal. Kajal picked Ravi and Siri. Sreeram sent Siri. Sreeram asked Kajal to save Siri or Shannu. Kajal saved Shannu. Shannu picked Ravi and Sreeram. Kajal sent Ravi to the jail. Bigg Boss announced Maanas, Sunny, Ravi, and Siri.



Bigg Boss asked Anne to directly send someone into the nominations and Anne picked Kajal. So, Sunny, Maanas, Kajal, Siri, and Ravi are in the nominations this week.