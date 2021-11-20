Bigg Boss Episode 75 Highlights

The episode started with Bigg Boss giving 'Ring is King' captaincy task. The contenders Siri, Anne, Maanas, and Priyanka have to hold on to the ring till the end. Anne gets out first followed by Siri and Priyanka making Maanas the new house captain. Maanas and Kanal reconcile and the duo hug Sunny. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Vaathi Coming' song. Bigg Boss gives 'Eviction Free Pass' task to the housemates.

Bigg Boss starts 'Nippulo Swasaga Gundello Aasaga' task. The housemates who first enter the fire truck can save one person in each round. While talking to Maanas, Sunny says that Anne will never save her. Ravi and Shannu gets into the fire truck first and they have to pick between Sreeram and Maanas. They give the pass to Sreeram. Sunny and Maanas gets into the truck and has to choose between Ravi and Anne. Ravi asked them to give Anne. They give the pass to Anne.

Shannu and Siri get into the truck and they have pick between Sunny and Priyanka. They give the pass to Sunny. Maanas and Priyanka gets into an argument. Sreeram and Anne get into the truck and has to choose between Siri and Sreeram. They gave the pass to Siri. Shannu and Siri argue again. Anne and Priyanka gets into the truck and can save either Sunny or Kajal. They give the pass to Sunny. Maanas and Kajal get into the truck and can choose between Anne and Siri.

Anne asked if Priyanka didn't predict this situation and the latter said that she doesn't know. Anne says that she is acting but bluffs that she didn't say that word to her. Priyanka and Anne argue. Maanas says that they should take a call but Kajal says that she doesn't want to support both. The duo argue over the same.