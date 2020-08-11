Bigg Boss postponed to September?

It is already known that Bigg Boss is all set to return to the Telugu television with its fourth season. Nagarjuna, who hosted the last season, will host this season as well. Earlier, it was reported that the show will premiere on August 30. But we now hear that the launch got postponed to September.

According to the sources, some works are yet to be done and thus, the makers decided to start the show in the early weeks of September. Recently, Nagarjuna shot the ad-commercial of the new season. The actor also shared pictures from the shooting spot. These commercials will air on Star Maa very soon.

This time, Bigg Boss will run only for 70-days. Apparently, the format will also be a bit different due to the COVID-19 crisis. Anchors Lobo, Vishnu Priya, actress Priya Vadlamani and choreographer Raghu Master are some of the celebrities who are participating in the show.