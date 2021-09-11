Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 6 Highlights

The episode started with Kajal saying that she didn't do any of the kitchen chores including cooking when she is in the house and she doesn't want to join the Kitchen team in Bigg Boss house as well. Sreerama Chandra says that she is not the captain to take such decisions. Priyanka gives another flower to Manas and says that she will take it back when the time comes and he should keep it safe till then and he cannot give it to anyone else.

Manas complains that the breakfast is not enough and asks the captain to do some chutney or fruit salad. Bigg Boss sends some sweets and pooja things and the housemates celebrate the festival. Some of them become emotional. Bigg Boss sends back Ravi and Priya's clothes but clears that Priya cannnot participate in the captaincy task. Bigg Boss gives the luxury budget task, 'Kundaloni ruchula Jada veru'. The housemates can break 10 pots to get the luxury items. 2 housemates should come forward to do the task and they should be blindfolded.

The housemates pick Viswa and Sreerama Chandra. They complete the task with the guidance of the housemates. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to select the best and worst performer of the week. Ravi picks Lobo and Jassi as best and worst performers. Lobo picks Anee and Jassi. Jassie selects Siri and Ravi. Swetha selects Viswa and Uma. Uma and Swetha had an argument regarding the same. Uma selects Viswa and Kajal. Siri picks Nataraj and Uma.

Viswa selects Priyanka and Kajal. Lahari says it is Viswa and Kajal. Kajal argued with Viswa and Lahari. Priyanka said Lobo as the best performer and Uma as the worst performer. Uma and Priyanka get into a heated argument. Priyanka gets emotional and cries in the washroom whereas Hamida is seen consoling her. Sarayu talks with Uma and supports her.

Anee picks Priyanka as the best and Jassi as worst performer. Sarayu picks Lobo and Jassi. Viswa becomes the best performer of the week and Jassi as the worst performer. Bigg Boss sends the worst performer Jassi into jail. Jassi goes into the jail.