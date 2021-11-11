Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 67 Highlights

The episode started with the housemates gathering around the cake and discussing who has the right to eat it. Maanas says that nominated people should get something sweet. Anne said that she as the captain can take it. Bigg Boss asked Jessie who has the right to take it and Jessie said that it is Ravi. The housemates after so much of discussion decides that it is the captain's call. Anne comes out and asks if she can eat it and the lights go off.



The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Govinda Govinda' song. Sunny says that he cannot wait anymore and eats it. He says that he was hungry and he ate it as it is melting. Anne says that it is not right and says that it is his strategy. Anne makes a fuss about it and says that Sunny has always cheated. Bigg Boss gave 'BB Hotel' captaincy contender task sheet to Ravi and gave him a secret task. He has to act like a hotel employee in notice period and have to impress others.



Shannu and Sreeram: Hotel staff and chefs



Anne: Manager and receptionist

Maanas and Priyanka: Couple who comes on a honeymoon

Ravi: Employee who always tries to impress

Kajal: An arrogant guest

Siri: Millionaires daughter

Sunny: Guest who comes to a star hotel for the first time.

Sunny comes to the hotel as a village guy. Kajal makes Shannu, Sreeram and Ravi to put the poses of the idols in moj room. Sunny occupies Kajal's bed and the latter claimed that she is not happy and is leaving. Siri checks into the hotel. Siri made Sreeram to make rounds around the sofa and apologize to her. Shannu feeds her the welcome drink. Sreeram sings and Shannu danced for Siri. Maanas and Priyanka enters as a newly married couple.



Sunny touches her and Priyanka leaves saying that Maanas didn't say anything to Sunny. Siri makes Shannu to fill a glass with a spoon. Ravi asks for tip but none of the guests give. He steals some from Kajal's wallet. Kajal screams that she lost her money and checks the wallets of everyone.