Bigg Boss Telugu: Anee & Maanas safe!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is enthralling the audiences in the Telugu states for over eight weeks. The show is currently in the ninth week. The nominations episode took place already but here we have an interesting segment where the inmates who are nominated will get immunity.

In Tuesday's episode, Bigg Boss asked the inmates to play certain tasks and the result of the tasks is immunity to the inmates. Interestingly, Anee got the immunity as she has a special power. She used it to save her from nominations.

On the other hand, during the task, she gained immunity which she used to save Maanas from the nominations. Thus, Anee and Maanas are out of the nominations now.

Both Anee and Maanas are joining captain Shanmukh to be in the safe zone. There will be 8 members in the nominations.