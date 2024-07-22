Live
- Praja Palana Centre Established in the IDOC. Aditional Collector.
- DC Inaugurates of Mahatma Jyoti Rao phoole Women's Degree College In Dharur
- DC BM Santhosh urges Prompt Resolution of Praja Vani applications
- R Kishore along with people of Dharmavaram,Vallur submitted a pittetion to RTC DM
- Heavy flooding Scenes Draw Crowds at Jurala
- Gadwal Police Crack Day Light Theft Cases , Recover 19 Tulas of Gold
- The Man of Masses, Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramulu Poised forsLeadership in Gadwal district
- Indonesia stresses commitment to local community involvement in developing SEZ
- Kamala Harris moves to lock nomination for President
- Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks Kagiso Rabada’s record with seven-for on ODI debut
Just In
‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ announces new season; set to premiere in August
Highlights
The highly popular Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss, is gearing up for its eighth season, set to premiere this August
The highly popular Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss, is gearing up for its eighth season, set to premiere this August. Star Maa officially announced the show's return, confirming that Akkineni Nagarjuna will once again take on the role of host, reportedly earning a substantial fee for his participation.
The newly revealed logo hints at a unique twist for this season. Reports suggest that the celebrity contestants will be divided into two separate houses, intensifying the competition from the very beginning.
With new rules in place, the elimination process promises to be particularly surprising, starting from the first week itself. Fans are eagerly anticipating the show's return and the exciting developments it will bring.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS