‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ announces new season; set to premiere in August

The highly popular Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss, is gearing up for its eighth season, set to premiere this August. Star Maa officially announced the show's return, confirming that Akkineni Nagarjuna will once again take on the role of host, reportedly earning a substantial fee for his participation.

The newly revealed logo hints at a unique twist for this season. Reports suggest that the celebrity contestants will be divided into two separate houses, intensifying the competition from the very beginning.

With new rules in place, the elimination process promises to be particularly surprising, starting from the first week itself. Fans are eagerly anticipating the show's return and the exciting developments it will bring.