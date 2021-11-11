Bigg Boss Telugu: Honeymoon couple in the house!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is back with yet another old task. The organizers introduced a BB Hotel task in the house. Interestingly, the inmates took up different roles as part of this task. As part of the task, Maanas and Priyanka Singh turned honeymoon couple.'

Bigg Boss assigned it to the couple as their chemistry is helping the TV show in getting good ratings. Although Maanas is not very positive towards Priyanka Singh, she has feelings for him. Bigg Boss is surely attempting an experiment by bringing the two into the limelight.

The inmates who are acting as hotel staff prepared a bed of flowers for the couple. In the previous episode, they just entered the hotel and we have to see if there will be an impressive performance from them.

There are five people in the nominations this week!