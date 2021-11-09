Bigg Boss Telugu: House in a gloomy mood!

The nominations of the tenth week have actually surprised everyone. No one expected that five strong inmates will be in the nominations. However, the after-effects of the nominations have literally pushed everyone into a gloomy state.

Kajal did not save Maanas and Sunny. Things are unwell between the three. All three are in nominations.

Jessie is unwell and his equation with Shanmukh is not very good. At the same time, Siri is in nominations because of Shanmukh. The equation between the three is also not great.

Priyanka is not happy with Shanmukh. Ravi is in the nominations and Sreeram dislikes the same.

In all ways, all the equations of the inmates is not so favourable. In between all this, Jessie is going to be out of the house.