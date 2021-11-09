Bigg Boss Telugu: Inmates bid goodbyes to Jessie!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is creating a special interest among the audiences. The fifth season is currently in the tenth week. There are 10 members in the house right now. Of the 10 inmates, there are 5 inmates in nominations. Jessie is not in the nominations this week.

Interestingly, Jessie is coming out of the Bigg Boss house now because of his health issues. As per the latest promo, we can see Bigg Boss asking Jessie to come out of the house because of his illness. Bigg Boss revealed that Jessie will need better treatment.

Meanwhile, all the inmates bid goodbyes to Jessie thinking that he will come out of the house. Jessie is emotional as Siri and Shanmukh also cried uncontrollably.

For everyone, Jessie is coming out of the house but he will be sent to a secret room!