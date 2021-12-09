Bigg Boss Telugu: Inmates to imitate popular actors

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show has reached a crucial point. In a few days, the grand finale will kick-start in the house. Meanwhile, an interesting segment is in place in the house in the next episode. The inmates will have to imitate the star heroes of the Telugu film industry.

Sunny will imitate Balakrishna.

Sreerama Chandra will imitate Chiranjeevi.

Maanas will imitate Pawan Kalyan.

Shanmukh will imitate Suriya.

Siri will imitate Genelia.

Kajal will imitate Sridevi

The inmates are dressed in the getups of these popular actors and did dance performances. Kajal and Sunny become the best performers. Finally, the house picks Kajal as the best performer and she gets the chance to ask for votes.

With this, the major segment of this week's staff will come to an end.