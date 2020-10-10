Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Jabardasth Avinash had suicidal thoughts!

Jabardasth Avinash is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house right now. His entry itself has created a lot of curiosity on the show. The comedian who shot to fame with Jabardasth show is known as Mukku Avinash by his fans.

Avinash has been doing his party pretty well in the house. His comic sense is impressive. He is one of the most entertaining contestants this season. However, there is a big struggle behind his smiling face. During the Morning Masthi task on Friday, Avinash revealed that he had suicidal thoughts.

Avinash shared his story of struggle with the inmates. Avinash revealed that he suffered a lot during the lockdown without any revenue. Avinash took a house loan for which 45K would get deducted from the bank automatically.

Around the same time, his mother and father fell sick. Avinash had to take up that responsibility as well. With all these, he faced a severe financial crunch and that situation pushed him to think about committing suicide. When Avinash shared the story, all the inmates were shocked. However, he revealed that he is fine now and that was only a low moment.