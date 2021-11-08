Bigg Boss Telugu: Jessie to go to the secret room!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently in the fifth season. The show has just entered the tenth week. There are currently ten members in the Bigg Boss house right now. Among them, five members are placed in the nominations of the tenth week. The same will be aired on Monday episode.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Jessie has been sent to a secret room. If these reports are true, then, Jessie is the second contestant of the Bigg Boss TV show to be sent to a secret room. Jessie is not playing well in the recent past but he is gaining survival successfully.

In this tenth week, Jessie got lucky in avoiding the nominations and he currently stands in a safe zone. There is no update on why he is sent to the secret room. More details will be out soon in today's episode.