Bigg Boss Telugu: Mother Sentiment in BB House

The reunion with family members is always an emotional segment in the Bigg Boss TV show. In the last four seasons, the segment worked like magic. The segment became a plus for some housemates and also became a minus for some other housemates. This time, it is very emotional in the fifth season and the previous episode is filled with mother sentiment.

Maanas' mother Padmini Nagulapalli, Siri's mother Sridevi, and Sunny's mother Kalavathi entered the Bigg Boss house in the previous episode.

The reunion of mothers with their children is very good. Maanas' mother entertained the house a lot and filled energy in everyone. Siri's mother Sridevi gave some suggestions to her and gave her opinion on her game. Sunny's mom is also energetic and jovial. She celebrated her birthday in the presence of the inmates.