Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 Contestants: Bigg Boss season 4 is going to kick-start from 6th of September. The makers released a special promo of the same and also confirmed the timings for the show. Interestingly, we came to know that some last-minute changes are being made to the list of contestants they finalised already.

A total of 16 contestants are finalised already. The contestants have also completed a mandatory quarantine period. But now, we came to know that a couple of names are being taken down. In their place, a TV host named Ariyana and heroine Monal Gajjar are in consideration.

Most likely, they will find themselves in the final list, says the sources. The show organisers picked 30 celebrities and in any emergence situation, they want to use the rest as a back up option.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host for the current season as well.