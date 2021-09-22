Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 17 Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: The episode started with Jassi nominating Maanas and Nataraj. Nataraj and Jassi get into an argument. Shannu nominated Priya and Lahari. Swetha nominated Sreeram and Lobo. Hamida nominated Priya and Priyanka. Kajal nominated Priyanka and Priya. Viswa nominated Nataraj and the duo get into an argument. Viswa also nominated Priya. Lahari, Priyanka, Maanas, Sreeram and Priya are in nominations this week.



Priya gets emotional saying that Ravi is the one who said that Lahari is approaching him as she wants to get into anchoring. Priyanka and Kajal console her. Lahari asks and Priyanka reveals what Priya said about Ravi. Lahari directly asks Ravi and the latter denied the allegations. Lahari, Priya, and Ravi try to talk it out but they fail to clear the issues. Priya is seen crying and saying that she only said what she saw.



Priya apologizes to Ravi and Lahari in front of all the housemates. Out of their request, Priya also clarified the same to Ravi's wife and Lahari's family. Bigg Boss gives captaincy task, "Hyderabad Ammayi America Abbayi". The housemates should portray the story of their wedding.



Girl- Lahari



Anne- Bride's Mother

Nataraj-Bride's Father

Jassi- Bride's teenage brother

Ravi- Bride's father-in-law

Priyanka- Bride's childhood friend

Sreeram- Groom



Viswa- Groom's PA

Siri- Groom's friend

Kajal- Groom's sister

Sunny- Groom's friend and business partner

Shannu- Marriage broker

Lobo- Event Manager

Swetha- Event Manager's PA

Hamida- Groom's Ex-girlfriend

The rest are the neighbors. The housemates get into the task. Ravi acts like a deaf guy and generates comedy. Maanas acts like Bride's neighbor who secretely loves her and wants to stop the marriage. He tries to bribe the wedding broker asking them to pick him as the groom. Kajal and Sunny act like a couple and creates funny scenes. It seems like Bigg Boss gives a secret task to Ravi for becoming a contender for captaincy.