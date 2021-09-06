Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Premiere Highlights

The episode started with King Nagarjuna's dashing entry with Mr Majnu song. Bigg Boss welcomed Nagarjuna claiming that he is looking 5 times more energetic and Nag promised that the entertainment will be 5 times bigger this time. Nagarjuna entered the Bigg Boss House and showed us all corners of the house. There is also a power room in the house this time. 2 beds in the bedroom are seen locked.

Siri Hanumanth gets introduced as the first contestant with 'Bhoom Baddalu' song. She enacted a dialogue with 5 different emotions and entered the Bigg Boss house. The bedroom door is locked. VJ Sunny gets introduced as the second contestant and drew a sketch of his dream girl. Actress Lahari Sheri of 'Arjun Reddy' fame is the third contestant to enter the house. Indian Idol fame Srirama Chandra also joined the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Dance Master Anee is the fifth contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house. Nagarjuna keeps musical garland task for the single bed. Sunny wins the task.

Anchor Lobo followed by Actress Priya also joined the Bigg Boss house. Super Model Jaswanth Padala aka Jassi who holds a Guinness record for organizing a 36-hour-long modeling event also joined the contestants. Priyanka Singh joined the contestants with an AV. Youtuber Shanmukh Jaswanth made a rocking entry into the Bigg Boss. Priyanka Singh wins the task for the single bed. Actress Hamida then entered the house. Choreographer Nataraj Master shared his 7-year love story. His 7th-month pregnant wife also attended the show to give him a surprise and boosted his energy before entering the house. Sarayu shared that it is her dream to enter the Annapurna Studios one day and her dream is fulfilled.

Actor Viswa breaks an apple with his arms before entering the house and also wins the task for single bed. Uma Devi entered Bigg Boss claiming that she is a straightforward person. Actor Manas claimed that he loves challenges and joined the contestants. RJ Kajal joined the Bigg Boss clan. Swetha Varma said that she will show her 5 shades in the Bigg Boss and entered the house. Finally, anchor Ravi made a spectacular entry into the Bigg Boss promising that he will show his true self. Manas won the Roll baby roll task. The episode ended with Viswa winning the single bed but he gives Priyanka the bed saying that he felt her request genuine.