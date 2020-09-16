Bigg Boss Telugu: Second Luxury Budget Task Began!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4:The housemates could not perform the luxury budget task well last time but they are now determined to do it well in the second week. Bigg Boss has given an interesting luxury budget task this time, during the second week. Bigg Boss divided the housemates into teams.

The task is named Bigg Boss TV Entertainers. Karate Kalyani, Divi, Akhil, Abhijeet, Kumar Sai, Sujatha, and Devi performed a skit called Atha Alludu America Moju. The task came out well and everyone performed well and exhibited their talents. The other housemates performed some TV advertisements.

Noel, Harika, Syed Sohel Ryan, Ariyana and Gangavva performed an advertisement while the rest performed another one. In the end, all danced for a song which split everyone into laughs.