Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Swetaa Varma responds on wild card entry

Swetaa Varma is one of the talented heroines in the Telugu film industry who is yet to make her mark. The actress recently took part in the Bigg Boss TV show and was eliminated in the sixth week. Now, the actress has responded to the reports of the re-entry.

In a recent interview, Swetaa Varma revealed that she is ready to make her re-entry but confirmed that she is not aware of such a thing is going to happen.

Swetaa Varma also mentioned that she is hopeful to gain the organic support she had now. She wants to make a re-entry. "Even after my re-entry, I want to continue the support I currently have," she mentioned.

Swetaa Varma also revealed that multiple filmmakers approached her already through her PR team but she is yet to read those scripts. More details are awaited.

