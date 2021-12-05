Bigg Boss Telugu: Tough fight for top 5

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is going to come to an end in a couple of weeks. The TV show is generating great fun for the viewers. With 7 members remaining in the house, one will be eliminated this weekend. The ticket to the finale will be tough because of multiple strong contestants fighting for 4 posts.



With Sreeram already bagging the ticket to the finale, there will be only four contestants to be in the top five. Siri, Shanmukh, Maanas, and Sunny will most likely be in the top five. If not Siri, Shanmukh will be in the finale.



However, Kajal most likely will get eliminated next weekend. If not Kajal, Siri will surely exit the TV show.



Surprisingly, this season, all of them are strong and we have to see who will get a chance to be in the race to grab the Bigg Boss title.

