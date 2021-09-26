Biopic on tribal MLA Gummadi Narasaiah 

From the South to North, the biopic trend is going in the film industry. After the super hit movies like "Mahanati," "Yatra" and the legendary "NTR" movie, the directors are showing interest in making biopics. As a process, many film makers collected leaders and cine legends histories. But in a different way, one of the new young producers in the Telugu film industry planned to make a biopic of a tribal leader who belongs to erstwhile Khammam district.

The life of the tribal leader and five times MLA, Gummadi Narasaiah (well known as Narasanna), living a common life and fighting for the people's issues and laws will be featured in the new biopic.

Narasaiah is a senior leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) CPI(ML) New Democracy. He lives in a Tekulagudem village (a tribal hamlet) six kilometers away from the headquarter of Yellandhu Mandal under the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

He was elected as MLA in the years of 1983,85,89, 99 and 2004. He was defeated in the years of 1994,2009, 2014 and 2019. Responding to the biopic on his life, Narasaiah said, making a movie of his life history is a big surprise to him.

He said, "I am not doing any achievements and not making any records. Fighting always on people issues and satisfied with every moment with people. Living as a good worker of party and striving for its development is my main motto."

"Sacrificing my life's every movement for people is very happy," he said. When the director approached him for the biopic, he said to them firstly to take the permission of the party then proceed to make the movie.

The 65 years old MLA Gummadi said he had only two acres of land and six acres of podu land only. He is dependent only on cultivation of the land. The MLA pension was given to party activities he informed.

Used a bicycle to visit tribal villages and interacted with the people every minute. These are the happiest moments of his daily life, he said. The fifth class passed, the former MLA said, his political entry was started in the year 1973-74. Firstly he was elected as Sarpanch for Usirikayalpalli village in the year 1981.

He was elected first time MLA in the year 1983 with a good majority from Yellandhu constituency. After that, Yellandhu people elected him as MLA for five times. Gummadi have a wife, two sons and two daughters. One younger son died in an accident.

The Young Director Parameshwar informed it is the complete movie of the life history of Gummadi Narasaiah. The picture logo was launched recently by the great director Sukumar, he informed.

The movie shooting will start in a couple of days, he informed. The movie will make a good record, he hoped. After reading number of books of the political leaders, "We chosen the life history of Gummadi Narasaiah for making movie," he said.

He added that the life history of Gummadi Narasaiah is a big lesson to the all the politicians and coming generation people. "Now-a-days, politicians come to politics for easy earning of money and enjoying life with power. But Gummadi is living very ordinary life and sacrificed his life for people," he said.

"The movie makes keen differences between political leaders who strived for people and their lives and who strived for power in their lives. After the death of great leaders and legendary actors life histories marking movies are not correct, the movies are to be made when they are living" he opined adding the movie will impress everyone surely.