Bollywood actor for Megastar's remake project!

Tollywood: After the tremendous success of Baahubali, most of the filmmakers and star heroes are showing interest in making pan-Indian movies and are roping in popular actors from Bollywood to get the pan-Indian appeal for the film.

On this note, Megastar Chiranjeevi is also doing the same for his upcoming film. Chiranjeevi recently gave his nod for the official Telugu remake of Tamil super hit film 'Vedhalam' and struggling director Meher Ramesh is on board to helm the project. Keerthy Suresh is all set to play the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in the film. As per the latest reports, the makers are planning to get a Bollywood actor on board to play the lead antagonist role in the film. Touted to be an emotional action entertainer, the makers are preparing a list of actors and will finalize the antagonist soon.

After finalizing the lead actors, the shooting of the film will go on a roll. If everything goes well, Megastar will join the sets of the 'Vedalam' remake in summer next year. Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments banner is bankrolling this project.