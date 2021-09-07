Bollywood star hero in Ram Charan's movie launch

Mega Power Star Ram Charan who is busy with his upcoming projects 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva and 'RRR' directed by Rajamouli is all set to join hands with Shankar for his next film. Tentatively titled as #RC15, the makers are planning a grand movie launch event very soon.

It seems like the makers have invited Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh to be one of the chief guests for this event. Apart from a bunch of Tollywood stars who will be marking their presence in this event, the 'Padmavat' actor will also join the movie unit for the movie launch event.

Kiara Advani is playing the female lead in this movie which is being bankrolled by Dil Raju. The film marks 50th production in Dil Raju's career and he is highly confident of the film's success.