‘Bootcut Balaraju’ pre-release event boosts buzz on the film

"Bootcut Balaraju," a film produced by MD Pasha under Global Films & Katha Veruntadi banners and directed by Sri Koneti, is set for a worldwide release on February 2. Starring Sohel of 'Bigg Boss' fame in the lead role, the film also features Megha Lekha, Sunil, Siri Hanmant, and Indraja in pivotal roles. The pre-release event, attended by notable figures such as Brahmanandam, Sandeep Kishan, Manchu Manoj, and Roshan Kanakala, celebrated the culmination of the film's pre-release activities.

During the event, Sohel expressed gratitude to producer Pasha, sharing the challenges faced during production and the collective effort to overcome them. He credited Dil Raju for supporting the film financially and acknowledged the understanding audience. Sandeep Kishan praised Sohel's natural acting and hard work, expressing confidence in his potential stardom.

Manchu Manoj lauded Sohel's achievements, emphasizing the content of "Bootcut Balaraju" and Brahmanandam's encouragement for young talent. Brahmanandam, in turn, commended Sohel's determination, predicting the film's significant success. Other guests, including Roshan Kanakala and director Srikanth Odela, encouraged audiences to support the film and appreciated Sohel's perseverance.

Director Koneti thanked the team and expressed confidence in the film's success, while producer Pasha thanked everyone involved in the project and urged audiences to watch the movie in theaters. The event concluded on a high note, anticipating the film's release on February 2nd.