Box Office Collection of Vinaro Bhagyam Vishnu Katha in 5 Days
Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and starring Kiran Abbavaram and Kashmira Pardeshi in the lead roles, hit theaters on...
Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and starring Kiran Abbavaram and Kashmira Pardeshi in the lead roles, hit theaters on February 18th as a special release for the Mahashivaratri festival. Unfortunately, the film opened to below-average reviews and had an average start at the box office. As per the latest reports, the film has collected a worldwide share of Rs 3.91 crore in its first five days of release. Here is a breakdown of the collections by area.
According to trade reports, Vinaro Bhagyam Vishnu Katha has already completed its pre-release business for Rs 4.21 crore. With a five-day worldwide share collection of Rs 3.91 crore, the film needs to collect an additional Rs 0.59 crore share to reach the break-even mark and become a successful venture at the box office.