Box Office Collection of Vinaro Bhagyam Vishnu Katha in 5 Days

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and starring Kiran Abbavaram and Kashmira Pardeshi in the lead roles, hit theaters on February 18th as a special release for the Mahashivaratri festival. Unfortunately, the film opened to below-average reviews and had an average start at the box office. As per the latest reports, the film has collected a worldwide share of Rs 3.91 crore in its first five days of release. Here is a breakdown of the collections by area.

According to trade reports, Vinaro Bhagyam Vishnu Katha has already completed its pre-release business for Rs 4.21 crore. With a five-day worldwide share collection of Rs 3.91 crore, the film needs to collect an additional Rs 0.59 crore share to reach the break-even mark and become a successful venture at the box office.