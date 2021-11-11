Box Office: Peddanna One Week Collections

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annatthe was released recently and opened to a mixed response. The film was released in Telugu as well, with the title Peddanna. Siva is the film's director. The film was released in Telugu with the title Peddanna. The film completed a run of one week at the box office. The Tamil version has successfully crossed the mark of 200 Cr mark gross at the box office. The following is the day-wise breakdown of the film at the worldwide box office.

Day 1 – Rs 70.19 Cr

Day 2 – Rs 42.63 Cr

Day 3 – Rs 33.71 Cr

Day 4 – Rs 28.20 Cr

Day 5 – Rs 11.85 Cr

Day 6 – Rs 9.50 Cr

Day 7 – Rs 6.39 Cr

Total Worldwide collections of Annaatthe – Rs 202.47 Cr

Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Soori, Meena, Khushbu, Bala, Abhimanyu Singh, Prakash Raj, Kulappulli Leela, and Vela Ramamoorthy are a part of the film.