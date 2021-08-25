Box-Office Report: SR Kalayanamandapam emerges as a winner!

Kiran Abbavaram's recent film SR Kalayanamandapam has become a big hit at the box office. Dialogue King Sai Kumar played a crucial role in this film. Priyanka JAwalkar is the leading lady. Touted to be a romantic action drama, the film has become a big hit by scoring 7.6 crores in the Telugu states in its theatrical run. The film will soon have an OTT premiere on Aha Video.



The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections.



Nizam: Rs 2.94 Cr



Ceded: Rs 1.15 Cr

Uttarandhra: Rs 0.98 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 0.51 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 0.35 Cr

Guntur: Rs 0.69 Cr

Krishna: Rs 0.42 Cr

Nellore: Rs 0.25 Cr

Overseas: 0.70 Cr

Worldwide: 8.31 Cr

We hear that the makers made Rs 5 Cr from audio, digital, satellite, and Hindi dubbing rights. The film will be out on Aha on 28th of this month.