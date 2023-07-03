  • Menu
'Boyapati- Ram Pothineni film titled as ' Skanda- The Attacker'

Tollywood’s energetic actor Ram Pothineni has joined forces with the mass director Boyapati Sreenu for an out-and-out action entertainer, tentatively called Boyapati Rapo. Today, the makers have announced the title of the movie in style.

The makers have released an intriguing action glimpse to announce the title of the movie. As we already said it previously, now the makers titled the film "Skanda – The Attacker." Ram looks ferocious in the action glimpse. The team also confirmed that the movie will be released in multiple Indian languages. Happening actress Sreeleela plays the lady love of Ram Pothineni in this biggie, scheduled to hit big screens on September 15, 2023. Saiee Manjrekar is also playing a significant role in this flick.

Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen is producing this movie on a massive scale. Thaman will be scoring music to this action entertainer.

