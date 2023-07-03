Live
- CTE & govt of Andhra Pradesh signs MoU to establish Centre of Excellence in IT, Cybersecurity
- Meeting between KCR and Akhilesh begins in Hyderabad
- Here are the makeup trends to try
- PL Sector Update - Multiplex - Sector Update – Bollywood continues to struggle
- Following Are Foreign Exchange Rates On July-03-2023
- Guru Purnima 2023: Gautama Buddha Inspirational Quotes To Enlighten Your Mind And Soul
- Covid pandemic spiked Type 1 diabetes in children, adolescents: Study
- Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals, and Significance
- After roller coaster journey NIFTY surpasses all time high
- Apple iOS 16.6 update fixes bugs and offers security patches
'Boyapati- Ram Pothineni film titled as ' Skanda- The Attacker'
Tollywood’s energetic actor Ram Pothineni has joined forces with the mass director Boyapati Sreenu for an out-and-out action entertainer, tentatively...
Tollywood’s energetic actor Ram Pothineni has joined forces with the mass director Boyapati Sreenu for an out-and-out action entertainer, tentatively called Boyapati Rapo. Today, the makers have announced the title of the movie in style.
The makers have released an intriguing action glimpse to announce the title of the movie. As we already said it previously, now the makers titled the film "Skanda – The Attacker." Ram looks ferocious in the action glimpse. The team also confirmed that the movie will be released in multiple Indian languages. Happening actress Sreeleela plays the lady love of Ram Pothineni in this biggie, scheduled to hit big screens on September 15, 2023. Saiee Manjrekar is also playing a significant role in this flick.
Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen is producing this movie on a massive scale. Thaman will be scoring music to this action entertainer.