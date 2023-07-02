‘Boyapati RAPO’ gives a major update; title glimpse to be out tomorrow

Ram Pothineni is currently working with Boyapati Srinu, who has a knack of churning out masala action films. The movie is tentatively titled “Boyapati RAPO.” The makers surprised one and all by preponing the film’s release. Ideally, the movie should have come for Dusshera, but now it is releasing on 15 September 2023.

Here is a special update for all the fans. The massive title glimpse will be launched by the movie team on July 3rd at 11:25 AM. The buzz is that the makers have finalised “Skandha” as the title. The First Thunder, which was released a few days earlier, gave an indication of how the movie would be.

Srinivasaa Chitturi, who earlier produced Ram’s The Warriorr, is bankrolling this action drama under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Thaman is providing soundtracks. Happening beauty Sreeleela plays the leading lady.