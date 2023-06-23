‘BoyapatiRAPO’ gets preponed; film to hit theatres on Sep 15

Here comes an exciting update that will leave all the fans of hero Ram and mass action dramas specialist Boyapati Sreenu. The makers made an announcement that the duo’s as-yet-untitled film has been preponed by more than a month.

The makers of the ‘#BoyapatiRAPO’ film today announced that the movie will now be hitting theaters on September 15 instead of October 20 as scheduled earlier. The film will have a major advantage at the box office during the Vinayaka Chaturthi festive season. The re-scheduling of the upcoming Telugu releases played a key role in the advancement of the Ram-Boyapati film.

Happening young actress Sreeleela is the leading lady in this Srinivasa Chitturi production. Thaman is the music composer. The film will be having a huge pan-Indian release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.