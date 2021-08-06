‘Brandy Diaries’ is all set to release on Aug 13

"Brandy Diaries", produced by Collective Dreamers, has completed censor and is set to release worldwide on the 13th of August.

The songs, which have already been released by Aditya Music, have become chartbusters.

Speaking on the occasion, film maker Shivudu said, "The film manages to entertain as well as inform.

The film is made with new cast for having fresh look. Folk singer and writer Penchala Das gave a song while Sai Charan, Hari Charan, and Ravi Kumar Manda provided the backing vocals.

Recently, the lyrical video of the song written by Penchal Das was released by Tanikella Bharani.

Garuda Sekhar and Sunita Sadguru acted as the lead pair.