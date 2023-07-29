Live
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
- KNIA urges Chief Secy to take steps to curb extortions
‘BRO’ collections: Mega duo- starrer makes good numbers in USA premieres
Pawan Kalyan’s BRO is one of the most awaited films. Samuthirakani directed this film which had Sai Dharam Tej in it. Though there was a low buzz, the...
Pawan Kalyan’s BRO is one of the most awaited films. Samuthirakani directed this film which had Sai Dharam Tej in it. Though there was a low buzz, the pre-release event that Pawan Kalyan attended gave the film required buzz. This has resulted in decent advance bookings of the film in India and the US.
As per the latest update, the film has made $631,970 gross from the premiere shows which is decent. As word of mouth is decent, the collections will surely improve in the days to come for sure. Pawan Kalyan has been loved by his fans as his performance in the film is superb. Back in India too, the film has started on a good note. But rains in a few areas of Telugu states have created a hurdle for the film.
We need to see how much will the film make in the days to come. “BRO” has music by Thaman and Trivikram penned the screenplay & dialogues.