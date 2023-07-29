‘BRO’ collections: Mega duo- starrer makes good numbers in USA premieres

Pawan Kalyan’s BRO is one of the most awaited films. Samuthirakani directed this film which had Sai Dharam Tej in it. Though there was a low buzz, the pre-release event that Pawan Kalyan attended gave the film required buzz. This has resulted in decent advance bookings of the film in India and the US.





As per the latest update, the film has made $631,970 gross from the premiere shows which is decent. As word of mouth is decent, the collections will surely improve in the days to come for sure. Pawan Kalyan has been loved by his fans as his performance in the film is superb. Back in India too, the film has started on a good note. But rains in a few areas of Telugu states have created a hurdle for the film.









We need to see how much will the film make in the days to come. “BRO” has music by Thaman and Trivikram penned the screenplay & dialogues.















