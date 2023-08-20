‘Bro’ OTT debut confirmed; here are the details

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej starrer “Bro” saw its theatrical release last month and evoked a mixed response from the audience. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film has once again made headlines.



The latest information is that the movie is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on August 25, 2023. For those who missed the theatrical run and want to rewatch it, the film will be available on Netflix starting next Friday. Apart from Telugu, the movie will also be available to stream in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The fantasy comedy-drama features Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Raja Chembolu, and others in key roles. The movie, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, boasts enchanting soundtracks composed by the talented Thaman.