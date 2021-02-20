Buchi Babu narrated story to Jr NTR?

Buchi Babu Sana is the man of the moment now. He made his debut as a director with Uppena. Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty played the lead roles in the movie. There are a lot of offers waiting for Buchi Babu Sana from different producers. As per the latest buzz, Buchi Babu will do another film for Mythri Movie Makers.

There are reports in the media that he will do a period sports drama in a rural backdrop. On the other hand, there is a buzz that Buchi Babu already narrated a story to Jr NTR. Jr NTR worked with Buchi Babu during Nannaku Prematho. Jr NTR also helped Buchi Babu for the promotions of Uppena. Interestingly, Buchi Babu narrated the first half of his script to the actor already and he is yet to meet NTR again to narrate the second half of the script.

Buchi Babu Sana made his mark already with Uppena and we have to see if he continues the success form.