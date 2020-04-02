Buzz: 'Jagadam' combo to reuntie again

Creative director Sukumar made his debut with the film Arya. Interestingly, Sukumar came up with some crazy subjects during the beginning days of his career. Jagadam is one subject that has a great repeat value. Although the film did not do well at the box-office, the movie earned critical acclaim and a cult status. Jagadam is one of the best works of Sukumar and Rajamluli too appreciated Sukumar a lot for coming up with a film of that kind.

Now, Sukumar is said to be planning a film with Ram Pothineni. After finishing a film with Allu Arjun, Sukumar might team up with Ram. Ram is requesting Sukumar to do a film with him for a long time. There is a buzz that the script is also ready and Uppena fame Krithi Shetty is in talks to play the leading lady.

On the other side, Ram is in talks with Maruthi for a family entertainer.