Buzz: Sai Dharam Tej to get married in Summer 2021

Tollywood: With one by one getting married in the Tollywood film industry, the focus got shifted on to all the eligible bachelors. Sai Dharam Tej is one of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu cinema.

There are reports that Sai Dharam Tej is going to get married in the Summer next year. Sai Dharam Tej's mother has chosen a girl for the actor already that he also liked. It is an arranged marriage affair where the girl is a relative to the family.

Sources say there is no muhurtham available in this year and Sai Dharam is planning to get hitched in Summer next year. Right now, the actor is busy with the works of an interesting film Solo Brathuke So Better. Subbu is the newcomer making his debut as a director with the film.