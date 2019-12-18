Buzz: Sony Pictures To Bankroll Mahesh27

Super Star Mahesh Babu scored his career's best success with Maharshi, directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The movie will be a memorable one for Mahesh not just that it became a huge success but also it is his 25th movie. Ashwini Dutt, PVP, and Dil Raju bankrolled the project jointly. Since Maharshi gave so many memories to Mahesh, the actor wants to collaborate with Vamsi for one more time. Already, Mahesh asked Vamsi to come up with an exciting subject.

If the reports are believed to be true, a film in the combination is already in the pipeline. Though Maharshi is wrapped up, Vamsi is yet to move out of Mahesh's camp. Vamsi is said to be working on a subject for Mahesh. Dil Raju is said to be overseeing the same but he wants to produce the movie by collaborating with a Bollywood production house.

If the buzz is believed to be true, Sony Pictures are holding discussions with Mahesh to pool the resources for the film. The complete details of the project will be out soon.Mahesh Babu,Vamsi Paidipally,Sony Pictures